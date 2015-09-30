FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank chief: Banks have more room to cut lending rates
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

India cbank chief: Banks have more room to cut lending rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Indian banks have room to cut lending rates further, central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said in a television interview on Wednesday.

Rajan was speaking to state-broadcaster Doordarshan after the Reserve Bank of India’s steeper-than-expected repo rate cut by 50 basis point to 6.75 percent on Tuesday.

The governor was referring to the slow pace of monetary policy transmission. The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, announced a 40-basis-point cut in its base lending rate after RBI’s recent rate cut.

Rajan said India was far away from deflation.

India’s chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, recently warned of deflation risks after a sharp slowdown in consumer prices and as wholesale prices tumbled for the tenth straight month in August. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.