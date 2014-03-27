FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank extends deadline on capital norms under Basel III to March 31, 2019
March 27, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank extends deadline on capital norms under Basel III to March 31, 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India extended the deadline for banks to implement Basel III capital planning rules by a year to March 31, 2019, due to concerns from the industry on potential stress to asset quality, the central bank said on Thursday.

“Of late, industry-wide concerns have been expressed about the potential stresses on the asset quality and consequential impact on the performance/profitability of the banks,” the RBI said.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair

