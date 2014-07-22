FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank to start announcing too-big-to-fail banks in Aug 2015
July 22, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank to start announcing too-big-to-fail banks in Aug 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - India’s central bank said it would start disclosing the names of banks deemed as domestic systematically important banks (D-SIB), the rough equivalent of too-big-to-fail in other countries, in August of each year starting in 2015.

The Reserve Bank of India said as per data it had compiled as of March 31, 2013, four to six domestic lenders would qualify under the D-SIB category.

The central bank added it would create four sub-categories of D-SIB lenders, each with different requirements for additional common equity tier 1 capital requirements that would range from 0.20 percent to 0.80 percent of risk weighted assets.

For full RBI release see (bit.ly/1yVoLxG) (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

