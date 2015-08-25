FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to name 'systemically important' banks in 2-3 days - cenbank deputy
#Financials
August 25, 2015

India to name 'systemically important' banks in 2-3 days - cenbank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will release the names of banks it deems “systemically important” within two-three days, Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said on Tuesday.

In July 2014 the RBI had said four to six domestic lenders would be labelled “systemically important”, or the rough equivalent of too-big-to-fail in other countries.

The deputy governor was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.

Separately, Gandhi also said four foreign banks had applied for a licence to adopt a wholly-owned subsidiary model in India. He did not elaborate further. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

