US Fed will not be key to determining interest rates - India cbank chief
April 7, 2015

US Fed will not be key to determining interest rates - India cbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank’s rate decisions are driven by domestic factors and the U.S. Federal Reserve will not be the key factor while determining future rate moves, its chief Raghuram Rajan said after its annual policy review on Tuesday.

India’s central bank kept interest rates on hold at 7.50 percent on Tuesday, waiting for more clarity on inflation after heavy rains raised uncertainty about food prices and seeking to grant banks more time to reflect its previous rate cuts.

The country has adequate buffer against the impact from the Fed policy, Rajan added.

The central bank is also waiting to see policy transmission take place and banks over time will be forced to match markets and bring down rates, he added. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

