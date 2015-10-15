FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank's Rajan says to take close look at banks' asset quality
October 15, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

India cenbank's Rajan says to take close look at banks' asset quality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIZAWL, India, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the central bank would take a close look at the asset quality of lenders, while calling on them to recognise all bad loans and put assets back to work after talking with company promoters.

The comments are the latest by Rajan pushing lenders to deal with their pile of non-performing assets as the government pushes for increased corporate investments.

Rajan said the central bank was also working with the government to find ways to ensure a fuller transmission of interest rates. The RBI has eased the repo rate by 125 basis points so far this year, including a bigger-than-expected 50 bps cut late last month.

He was addressing a news briefing after the conclusion of the RBI board meeting in the northeastern state of Mizoram. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

