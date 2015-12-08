FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's RBI says looking into debt-for-equity swap provision for lenders
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

India's RBI says looking into debt-for-equity swap provision for lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India’s central bank is looking into a provision it introduced in June to help lenders managed stressed assets, a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor said on Tuesday, arguing it was too soon to write off the debt-for-equity swap tool as a failure.

Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) aims to allow banks to take majority ownership of troubled firms and look for new owners. It allows banks to classify the debt in question as “standard”, rather than bad, during the 18 month process.

To date, SDR has been invoked in 9 cases but none has yet sold assets or significantly reduced debt.

“It is a work in progress. You will hear...more from us on this soon,” S.S. Mundra told reporters in New Delhi. “We are looking into it.” (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.