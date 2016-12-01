FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
India cenbank caps group entity exposure limit for banks at 25 pct
December 1, 2016

India cenbank caps group entity exposure limit for banks at 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it will cap banks' exposure to a single entity to 20 percent of a lender's capital base and to 25 percent limit to a group of connected entities, according to a circular on Thursday.

Currently the RBI allows a bank to lend up to 15 percent of its capital funds to a single borrower and 40 percent to a group.

The central bank also said that banks must classify the sum of all exposures of 10 percent or above as "large exposure" and report them to the RBI.

The rules will be effective April 1, 2019.

For the full circular, see: bit.ly/2gp45gU

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

