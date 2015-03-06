FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks' loans up 10.4 pct y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 20 - cbank
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 11:47 AM

Indian banks' loans up 10.4 pct y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 20 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.4 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 20 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.9 percent, a weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

Outstanding loans rose 118.7 billion rupees ($1.90 billion) to 64.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 20. Non-food credit rose 151.1 billion rupees to 63.54 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 32.4 billion rupees to 997.4 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 119 billion rupees to 84.75 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 20. ($1 = 62.4029 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

