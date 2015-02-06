FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks' loans up 10.7 pct y/y in two weeks to Jan 23 - cbank
February 6, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Indian banks' loans up 10.7 pct y/y in two weeks to Jan 23 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 27.9 billion rupees ($452.2 million) to 63.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. Non-food credit rose 90.2 billion rupees to 62.91 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 62.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 150.5 billion rupees to 84.01 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

