Indian banks' loans up 10.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Feb 6 - cbank
February 20, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Indian banks' loans up 10.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Feb 6 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.4 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 6 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 477 billion rupees ($7.67 billion) to 64.42 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 6. Non-food credit rose 477.2 billion rupees to 63.39 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 200 million rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 622.5 billion rupees to 84.63 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 6. ($1 = 62.2200 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

