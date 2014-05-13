FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India should cut stake in state banks to below 50 pct-RBI panel
May 13, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

India should cut stake in state banks to below 50 pct-RBI panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government should cut its stakes in state banks to below 50 percent and establish “fully empowered” bank boards, a committee appointed by the Reserve Bank of India proposed on Tuesday.

India’s banking sector is dominated by state-controlled lenders, which have piled up bad debts during the country’s recent economic downturn. The government has long been reluctant to let its holdings in state lenders fall below 51 percent.

“From a purely financial standpoint this is a favourable trade-off for the government, as a more competitive set of banks can be expected to improve the financial returns to the government,” the committee chaired by former Axis Bank Chief Executive P. J. Nayak wrote.

The report does not necessarily represent the views of the central bank. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tony Munroe)

