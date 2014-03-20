FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank to conduct repurchase of govt bonds for 50 bln rupees on March 24
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank to conduct repurchase of govt bonds for 50 bln rupees on March 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 50 billion rupees ($819.60 million) through a reverse auction on March 24, it said on Thursday.

The central bank will repurchase bonds via reverse auction to prematurely redeem the bonds by utilising the government’s surplus cash balances, it said.

“The above repurchase of the government stocks is purely ad hoc in nature,” the central bank said.

The RBI will repurchase 6.07 percent 2014 bonds, 10 percent 2014 bonds, 7.32 percent 2014 bonds, 10.5 percent 2014 bonds, 7.56 percent 2014 bonds, 11.83 percent 2014 bonds, and 10.47 percent 2015 bonds.

The repurchase will be conducted through the multiple price method, The RBI said.

$1 = 61.0050 Indian Rupees Reporting by Himank Sharma and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.