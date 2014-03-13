FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India c.bank to conduct repurchase of govt bonds for 150 bln rupees via reverse auction March 18
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

India c.bank to conduct repurchase of govt bonds for 150 bln rupees via reverse auction March 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through a reverse auction on March 18, it said on Thursday.

The RBI will repurchase bonds via reverse auction to prematurely redeem the bonds by utilising the government’s surplus cash balances, it said.

“The above repurchase of the government stocks is purely ad hoc in nature,” the central bank said.

The RBI will repurchase 6.07 percent 2014 bonds, 10 percent 2014 bonds, 7.32 percent 2014 bonds, 10.5 percent 2014 bonds, 7.56 percent 2014 bonds, 11.83 percent 2014 bonds, and 10.47 percent 2015 bonds.

The RBI said the repurchase of the bonds will be conducted through the multiple price method and that it would decide how the repurchase would be distributed among the bonds. ($1 = 61.1675 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

