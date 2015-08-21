FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Details of India central bank's Aug 21 bond auction
August 21, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Details of India central bank's Aug 21 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 37 bids for 19.85 bln rupees out of 117 bids for 63.34 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 62.86 pct on 10 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 56 bids for 59.82 bln rupees out of 221 bids for 179.22 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 82.65 pct on 19 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 37 bids for 29.78 bln rupees out of 101 bids for 86.09 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 42.98 pct on 5 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI accepts 77 bids for 29.90 bln rupees out of 143 bids for 78.51 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 55.05 pct on 6 bids at 2044 bond auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1hPJzDR (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

