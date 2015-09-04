FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Details of India central bank's Sept 4 bond auction
September 4, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Details of India central bank's Sept 4 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 39 bids for 19.95 bln rupees out of 135 bids for 80.21 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 70.55 pct on 16 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 61 bids for 59.78 bln rupees out of 200 bids for 179.16 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 79.54 pct on 18 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 81 bids for 29.84 bln rupees out of 127 bids for 75.38 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 13.26 pct on 4 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI accepts 103 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 134 bids for 70.99 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 40.8 pct on 2 bids at 2044 bond auction

Source Text:bit.ly/1JSH2i9 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

