BRIEF-India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Feb 5 - Finance Ministry

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ministry of Finance, India: * India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Feb 5 - Finance Ministry * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 10 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - Finance Ministry

Source text: (bit.ly/1Sx8Tg6) (Bengaluru newsroom)