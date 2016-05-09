FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 13 - Finance Ministry
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 13 - Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Finance Ministry of India:

* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 13 - Finance Ministry * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.50 pct 2034 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - Finance Ministry

Source text: (bit.ly/1T0yQlI) (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.