FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank to buy back 200 bln rupees of govt bonds on Sept 16 through auction
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2014 / 1:37 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank to buy back 200 bln rupees of govt bonds on Sept 16 through auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will buy back bonds worth 200 billion Indian rupees (3.30 billion US dollar) through an auction on Sept. 16, doing an early redemption of some of the debt due to the government’s surplus cash balances.

The RBI will buy back 7.32 percent 2014 bonds, 7.56 percent 2014 bonds, 6.49 percent 2015 bonds, 7.17 percent 2015 bonds, and 7.38 percent 2015 bonds converted, the RBI said in a release on Friday.

The RBI will conduct the auction through the multiple price method and will decide on the final amount of debt it will purchase per tranche, it said.

For the full press release, see: tinyurl.com/kr3k5bk (1 US dollar = 60.6500 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.