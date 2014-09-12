India cbank to buy back 200 bln rupees of govt bonds on Sept 16 through auction

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will buy back bonds worth 200 billion Indian rupees (3.30 billion US dollar) through an auction on Sept. 16, doing an early redemption of some of the debt due to the government’s surplus cash balances.

The RBI will buy back 7.32 percent 2014 bonds, 7.56 percent 2014 bonds, 6.49 percent 2015 bonds, 7.17 percent 2015 bonds, and 7.38 percent 2015 bonds converted, the RBI said in a release on Friday.

The RBI will conduct the auction through the multiple price method and will decide on the final amount of debt it will purchase per tranche, it said.

For the full press release, see: tinyurl.com/kr3k5bk (1 US dollar = 60.6500 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)