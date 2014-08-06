FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank chief: 'premature' to scrap foreign limits in govt debt
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank chief: 'premature' to scrap foreign limits in govt debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India is not looking to scrap foreign investment limits in government bonds, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday, adding it would be “premature” to do that before the global unwinding of stimulus measures and the start of a rate hike cycle.

The inclusion of government bonds into global indices is still in at a discussion stage, Rajan added, and reiterated the need to open the limits at a “measured pace”, in a teleconference with analysts and researchers.

Separately, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said the central bank is in talks with the government to auction cash balances to improve liquidity management.

Khan also said the RBI is talking to the government about providing real-time information on their cash balances. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.