India cbank plans to reform, improve liquidity in debt markets
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
August 21, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank plans to reform, improve liquidity in debt markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will prioritize improving liquidity in debt markets, including by issuing longer-dated bonds and conducting more frequent buybacks, according to an annual report out on Thursday.

Other measures to deepen trading will include debt switches, through which the RBI exchanges bonds, reducing the number of maturities so that trading can increase in fewer bonds, and reviewing guidelines on shorting bonds.

“The Reserve Bank plans to articulate a comprehensive debt management strategy with sound international practice,” the central bank said in its 2013/14 annual report.

However, the RBI did not provide specific details.

Under Governor Raghuram Rajan, the RBI has sought to further develop bond markets, by for example introducing term repos and bond futures.

Full report: bit.ly/1sWUKxm

RBI comments on inflation: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
