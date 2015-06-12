FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank partially devolves 2023 bonds at auction-traders
June 12, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

India cbank partially devolves 2023 bonds at auction-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India devolved 12.66 billion rupees ($197.32 million) of the 30 billion rupees being sold in 7.68 percent 2023 bonds on Friday, setting a cut-off price of 97.45 rupees, according to traders familiar with the results.

For other tranches, the central bank set a cut-off price of 97.93 rupees for 7.88 percent 2030 bonds and of 97.35 rupees for 7.95 percent 2032 bonds, these traders said.

The RBI set a cut-off price of 99.23 rupees for 8.17 percent 2044 bonds, they added.

India was raising a total of 150 billion rupees in the weekly auction.

For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Savio Shetty, Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)

