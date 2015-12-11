FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank guv Rajan says open to bond purchases; ready for Fed
December 11, 2015

India cenbank guv Rajan says open to bond purchases; ready for Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOLKATA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday the central bank’s policy was to supply markets with “plentiful” liquidity and said it could “perhaps” do more open market purchases of bonds, depending on long-term liquidity needs.

The comments, at a news briefing after the RBI’s board meeting, come after the RBI this week bought 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) worth of debt, in its first purchases since October.

On the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, Rajan said the central bank also expected not more than a 25-basis-point hike in U.S. interest rates, as signalled by market consensus, adding the RBI was ready for “any eventuality.” ($1 = 66.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

