FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank cuts minimum maturity period for offshore rupee debt
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

India cbank cuts minimum maturity period for offshore rupee debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - India’s central bank said on Wednesday it would lower the minimum maturity period for rupee debt issued abroad by Indian companies to three years from five years, in line with foreign investment in corporate bonds.

The Reserve Bank of India also said Indian companies would be allowed to raise up to 2.4 trillion rupees ($36.03 billion) worth offshore rupee debt as part of the overall corporate bond limit, while each company will be able to issue up to 50 billion rupees in debt through the automatic route.

Previously, the limits had been set in dollar terms within the overall aggregate limit of $51 billion and an individual limit of $750 million, but the rupee amount would change depending on the prevailing exchange rate.

The RBI had announced changes to corporate debt investments at its policy review in September. ($1 = 66.6195 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.