CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-India to sell 160 bln rupees of bonds on June 6 - Cbank (June 2)
June 6, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-India to sell 160 bln rupees of bonds on June 6 - Cbank (June 2)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In third bullet, corrects 2032 bonds sale to 20 billion rupees from 30 billion rupees, and 2042 bonds sale to 30 billion rupees from 20 billion rupees, after RBI corrected the figures)

June 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on June 6-Cbank

* India to sell 40 billion rupees of new 6 years bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2023 bonds - Cbank

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2042 bonds - Cbank (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)

