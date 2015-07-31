FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Details of India cbank's June 31 bond auction
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Details of India cbank's June 31 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 29 bids for 19.96 bln rupees out of 150 bids for 87.22 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 46.09 pct on 14 bids at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 55 bids for 59.92 bln rupees out of 231 bids for 202.15 bln rupees received at 2025 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 59.28 pct on 21 bids at 2025 bond auction * RBI accepts 8 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 160 bids for 127.33 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 74.13 pct on 1 bid at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 58 bids for 29.99 bln rupees out of 127 bids for 78.78 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 50.91 pct on 4 bids at 2045 bond auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1ItWKQa (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.