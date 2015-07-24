FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Details of India cbank's June 24 bond auction
July 24, 2015 / 11:04 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Details of India cbank's June 24 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI accepts 48 bids for 19.92 bln rupees out of 121 bids for 66.42 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 81.61 pct on 5 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 75 bids for 59.93 bln rupees out of 270 bids for 230.93 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 60.6 pct on 20 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 46 bids for 29.82 bln rupees out of 120 bids for 79.60 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 98.03 pct on 4 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI accepts 17 bids for 29.97 bln rupees out of 152 bids for 101.24 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 99.74 pct on 6 bids at 2044 bond auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1IqG02A (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

