TABLE-India cbank cuts govt bond borrowing to 600 bln rupees from Aug 18-Sept 30
#Asia
August 14, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank cuts govt bond borrowing to 600 bln rupees from Aug 18-Sept 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it had cut the amount
of government bond borrowing by 100 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) during the period Aug. 18 to
Sept. 30.
    India will borrow 600 billion rupees until the end of the fiscal year's first-half borrowing
plan by September-end, down from the initially announced 700 billion rupees, according to the
RBI's revised borrowing schedule out on Thursday.
     The decision follows a review of the government's cash position, the RBI said in its
release.
    The government had an ambitious target to keep the fiscal deficit within 4.1 percent of the
gross domestic product, but is also counting on proceeds from stake sales and tax returns to
boost revenues.
    Bond traders had anticipated the cut after the RBI said last week it would transfer a cash
balance of 526.79 billion rupees to the government, thus reducing the need to raise as much in
bond sales as initially planned.     
    The RBI manages debt on behalf of the government and periodically transfers back proceeds.
    The revised borrowing table is as follows:
    
    
    Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities during
                           August-September 2014
 Sr.  Week of         Amount                 Security-wise allocation 
 No.  Auction         (in bln rupees)   
 1    August 18-22,         120         i) 5-9 Years for  10-20 bln rupees
      2014                              
                                        ii) 10-14 Years for  40-60 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iii) 15-19 Years for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iv) 20 Years & Above for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
 2    August 25-29,         120         i) 5-9 Years for  10-20 bln rupees
      2014                              
                                        ii) 10-14 Years for  40-60 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iii) 15-19 Years for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iv) 20 Years & Above for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
 3    September 1-5,        120         i) 5-9 Years for  10-20 bln rupees
      2014                              
                                        ii) 10-14 Years for  40-60 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iii) 15-19 Years for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iv) 20 Years & Above for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
 4    September                         i) 5-9 Years for  10-20 bln rupees
      15-19, 2014                       
                            120         
                                        
                                        ii) 10-14 Years for  40-60 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iii) 15-19 Years for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iv) 20 Years & Above for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
 5    September             120         i) 5-9 Years for  10-20 bln rupees
      22-26, 2014                       
                                        ii) 10-14 Years for  40-60 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iii) 15-19 Years for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
                                        iv) 20 Years & Above for  10-20 bln
                                        rupees
 
($1 = 60.7600 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
