India cenbank allows banks to approve extension of offshore cos' debt

MUMBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to approve extension of external commercial borrowings on their own provided the debt is unpaid and has not defaulted before.

Earlier banks had to seek approval of the central bank before restructuring any such offshore borrowings.

Any extension of tenure, or conversion of unpaid ECBs into equity will be subject to consent of other lenders to the same borrower, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Euan Rocha)