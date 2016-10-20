FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India cenbank allows banks to approve extension of offshore cos' debt
October 20, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

India cenbank allows banks to approve extension of offshore cos' debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to approve extension of external commercial borrowings on their own provided the debt is unpaid and has not defaulted before.

Earlier banks had to seek approval of the central bank before restructuring any such offshore borrowings.

Any extension of tenure, or conversion of unpaid ECBs into equity will be subject to consent of other lenders to the same borrower, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Euan Rocha)

