India cbank net bought $565 mln in spot forex intervention in June - bulletin
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

India cbank net bought $565 mln in spot forex intervention in June - bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $565 million in the spot foreign exchange market in June versus $2.58 billion in May, data from its monthly bulletin showed on Monday.

The rupee’s movement between 63.46 to 64.3050 per dollar in June and the more contained moves in recent months overall have meant the central bank’s net purchases have dropped sharply during this period.

RBI’s outstanding net forward dollar purchases stood at $2.59 billion at end-June versus $1.86 billion as of end-May, the bulletin showed. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

