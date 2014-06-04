FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992
#Asia
June 4, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan kept the country's key policy repo rate unchanged
at 8 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, but surprisingly
reduced the mandatory amount of bonds lenders must park at the
RBI - called the statutory liquidity ratio - by 50 basis points
to 22.5 percent of deposits, starting in mid-June.
         
    -- Timeline for repo           
    -- Timeline for reverse repo   
    -- Timeline for SLR            
  
    Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. 
     
    RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
    4.00                     09-02-2013
    4.25                     03-11-2012  
    4.50                     22-09-2012 
    4.75                     10-03-2012 
    5.50                     28-01-2012 
    6.00                     24-04-2010 
    5.75                     27-02-2010 
    5.50                     13-02-2010 
    5.00                     17-01-2009 
    5.50                     08-11-2008 
    6.00                     01-11-2008 
    6.50                     15-10-2008 
    7.50                     11-10-2008 
    9.00                     30-08-2008 
    8.75                     19-07-2008 
    8.50                     05-07-2008 
    8.25                     24-05-2008 
    8.00                     10-05-2008 
    7.75                     26-04-2008 
    7.50                     10-11-2007 
    7.00                     04-08-2007 
    6.50                     28-04-2007 
    6.25                     14-04-2007 
    6.00                     03-03-2007 
    5.75                     17-02-2007 
    5.50                     08-12-2006 
    5.00                     02-10-2004 
    4.75                     18-09-2004 
    4.50                     14-06-2003 
    4.75                     16-11-2002 
    5.00                     01-06-2002 
    5.50                     29-12-2001 
    5.75                     03-11-2001 
    7.50                     19-05-2001 
    8.00                     10-03-2001 
    8.25                     24-02-2001 
    8.50                     12-08-2000 
    8.25                     29-07-2000 
    8.00                     22-04-2000 
    8.50                     08-04-2000 
    9.00                     20-11-1999 
    9.50                     06-11-1999 
   10.00                     08-05-1999 
   10.50                     13-03-1999 
   11.00                     29-08-1998 
   10.00                     11-04-1998 
   10.25                     28-03-1998 
   10.50                     17-01-1998 
   10.00                     06-12-1997 
    9.50                     22-11-1997 
    9.75                     25-10-1997 
   10.00                     18-01-1997 
   10.50                     04-01-1997 
   11.00                     09-11-1996 
   11.50                     26-10-1996 
   12.00                     06-07-1996 
   13.00                     11-05-1996 
   13.50                     27-04-1996 
   14.00                     09-12-1995 
   14.50                     11-11-1995 
   15.00                     06-08-1994 
   14.75                     09-07-1994 
   14.50                     11-06-1994 
   14.00                     15-05-1993 
   14.50                     17-04-1993 
   15.00                     08-10-1992 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
