TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992
#Asia
September 30, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its
key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on
Tuesday, as widely expected, while warning of risks to its
target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January
2016.
    "This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain
pressures if the risks materialise," the Reserve Bank of India
said in a statement following the policy review.
    "Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by
the Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the
medium term objective (6 percent by January 2016), while being
contingent on incoming data."
         
    -- Timeline for repo           
    -- Timeline for reverse repo   
    -- Timeline for SLR            
  
    Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. 
     
    RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
    4.00                     09-02-2013
    4.25                     03-11-2012  
    4.50                     22-09-2012 
    4.75                     10-03-2012 
    5.50                     28-01-2012 
    6.00                     24-04-2010 
    5.75                     27-02-2010 
    5.50                     13-02-2010 
    5.00                     17-01-2009 
    5.50                     08-11-2008 
    6.00                     01-11-2008 
    6.50                     15-10-2008 
    7.50                     11-10-2008 
    9.00                     30-08-2008 
    8.75                     19-07-2008 
    8.50                     05-07-2008 
    8.25                     24-05-2008 
    8.00                     10-05-2008 
    7.75                     26-04-2008 
    7.50                     10-11-2007 
    7.00                     04-08-2007 
    6.50                     28-04-2007 
    6.25                     14-04-2007 
    6.00                     03-03-2007 
    5.75                     17-02-2007 
    5.50                     08-12-2006 
    5.00                     02-10-2004 
    4.75                     18-09-2004 
    4.50                     14-06-2003 
    4.75                     16-11-2002 
    5.00                     01-06-2002 
    5.50                     29-12-2001 
    5.75                     03-11-2001 
    7.50                     19-05-2001 
    8.00                     10-03-2001 
    8.25                     24-02-2001 
    8.50                     12-08-2000 
    8.25                     29-07-2000 
    8.00                     22-04-2000 
    8.50                     08-04-2000 
    9.00                     20-11-1999 
    9.50                     06-11-1999 
   10.00                     08-05-1999 
   10.50                     13-03-1999 
   11.00                     29-08-1998 
   10.00                     11-04-1998 
   10.25                     28-03-1998 
   10.50                     17-01-1998 
   10.00                     06-12-1997 
    9.50                     22-11-1997 
    9.75                     25-10-1997 
   10.00                     18-01-1997 
   10.50                     04-01-1997 
   11.00                     09-11-1996 
   11.50                     26-10-1996 
   12.00                     06-07-1996 
   13.00                     11-05-1996 
   13.50                     27-04-1996 
   14.00                     09-12-1995 
   14.50                     11-11-1995 
   15.00                     06-08-1994 
   14.75                     09-07-1994 
   14.50                     11-06-1994 
   14.00                     15-05-1993 
   14.50                     17-04-1993 
   15.00                     08-10-1992 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
