TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992
#Asia
December 2, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India held
interest rates steady as widely expected at a policy review on
Tuesday, and said it could ease monetary policy early next year
provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the
government controls the fiscal deficit.
    Uneasy over India's weak recovery from its slowest phase of
growth since the 1980s, the six-month-old government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi had been seen as favouring an early
reduction in rates, but RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said
containing inflation was a prerequisite.
    "What again and again we have seen in India, and outside
India also, is that the way to sustainable growth is to have
moderate inflation," Rajan told a news conference.
         
    Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. 
     
    RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
    4.00                     09-02-2013
    4.25                     03-11-2012  
    4.50                     22-09-2012 
    4.75                     10-03-2012 
    5.50                     28-01-2012 
    6.00                     24-04-2010 
    5.75                     27-02-2010 
    5.50                     13-02-2010 
    5.00                     17-01-2009 
    5.50                     08-11-2008 
    6.00                     01-11-2008 
    6.50                     15-10-2008 
    7.50                     11-10-2008 
    9.00                     30-08-2008 
    8.75                     19-07-2008 
    8.50                     05-07-2008 
    8.25                     24-05-2008 
    8.00                     10-05-2008 
    7.75                     26-04-2008 
    7.50                     10-11-2007 
    7.00                     04-08-2007 
    6.50                     28-04-2007 
    6.25                     14-04-2007 
    6.00                     03-03-2007 
    5.75                     17-02-2007 
    5.50                     08-12-2006 
    5.00                     02-10-2004 
    4.75                     18-09-2004 
    4.50                     14-06-2003 
    4.75                     16-11-2002 
    5.00                     01-06-2002 
    5.50                     29-12-2001 
    5.75                     03-11-2001 
    7.50                     19-05-2001 
    8.00                     10-03-2001 
    8.25                     24-02-2001 
    8.50                     12-08-2000 
    8.25                     29-07-2000 
    8.00                     22-04-2000 
    8.50                     08-04-2000 
    9.00                     20-11-1999 
    9.50                     06-11-1999 
   10.00                     08-05-1999 
   10.50                     13-03-1999 
   11.00                     29-08-1998 
   10.00                     11-04-1998 
   10.25                     28-03-1998 
   10.50                     17-01-1998 
   10.00                     06-12-1997 
    9.50                     22-11-1997 
    9.75                     25-10-1997 
   10.00                     18-01-1997 
   10.50                     04-01-1997 
   11.00                     09-11-1996 
   11.50                     26-10-1996 
   12.00                     06-07-1996 
   13.00                     11-05-1996 
   13.50                     27-04-1996 
   14.00                     09-12-1995 
   14.50                     11-11-1995 
   15.00                     06-08-1994 
   14.75                     09-07-1994 
   14.50                     11-06-1994 
   14.00                     15-05-1993 
   14.50                     17-04-1993 
   15.00                     08-10-1992 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
