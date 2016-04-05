FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992
#Asia
April 5, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - India's central bank cut its policy
interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent on Tuesday,
reducing it to a more than five-year low while dangling the
prospect of another cut later this year if inflation trends stay
benign.
    To make policy rate cuts more effective, the Reserve Bank of
India also took steps to ensure increased liquidity in the
financial system, as banks had cited tight cash conditions as a
reason for not cutting their lending rates by more earlier.
 
         
    -- Timeline for repo           
    -- Timeline for reverse repo   
    -- Timeline for SLR            
  
    Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. 
     
    RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
    4.00                     09-02-2013
    4.25                     03-11-2012  
    4.50                     22-09-2012 
    4.75                     10-03-2012 
    5.50                     28-01-2012 
    6.00                     24-04-2010 
    5.75                     27-02-2010 
    5.50                     13-02-2010 
    5.00                     17-01-2009 
    5.50                     08-11-2008 
    6.00                     01-11-2008 
    6.50                     15-10-2008 
    7.50                     11-10-2008 
    9.00                     30-08-2008 
    8.75                     19-07-2008 
    8.50                     05-07-2008 
    8.25                     24-05-2008 
    8.00                     10-05-2008 
    7.75                     26-04-2008 
    7.50                     10-11-2007 
    7.00                     04-08-2007 
    6.50                     28-04-2007 
    6.25                     14-04-2007 
    6.00                     03-03-2007 
    5.75                     17-02-2007 
    5.50                     08-12-2006 
    5.00                     02-10-2004 
    4.75                     18-09-2004 
    4.50                     14-06-2003 
    4.75                     16-11-2002 
    5.00                     01-06-2002 
    5.50                     29-12-2001 
    5.75                     03-11-2001 
    7.50                     19-05-2001 
    8.00                     10-03-2001 
    8.25                     24-02-2001 
    8.50                     12-08-2000 
    8.25                     29-07-2000 
    8.00                     22-04-2000 
    8.50                     08-04-2000 
    9.00                     20-11-1999 
    9.50                     06-11-1999 
   10.00                     08-05-1999 
   10.50                     13-03-1999 
   11.00                     29-08-1998 
   10.00                     11-04-1998 
   10.25                     28-03-1998 
   10.50                     17-01-1998 
   10.00                     06-12-1997 
    9.50                     22-11-1997 
    9.75                     25-10-1997 
   10.00                     18-01-1997 
   10.50                     04-01-1997 
   11.00                     09-11-1996 
   11.50                     26-10-1996 
   12.00                     06-07-1996 
   13.00                     11-05-1996 
   13.50                     27-04-1996 
   14.00                     09-12-1995 
   14.50                     11-11-1995 
   15.00                     06-08-1994 
   14.75                     09-07-1994 
   14.50                     11-06-1994 
   14.00                     15-05-1993 
   14.50                     17-04-1993 
   15.00                     08-10-1992 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
