FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 5, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its key
policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but
warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon
rains spark a surge in food prices.
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also lowered banks' minimum
bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR), by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free
up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.
         
    -- Timeline for repo           
    -- Timeline for reverse repo   
    -- Timeline for SLR            
  
    Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. 
     
    RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
    4.00                     09-02-2013
    4.25                     03-11-2012  
    4.50                     22-09-2012 
    4.75                     10-03-2012 
    5.50                     28-01-2012 
    6.00                     24-04-2010 
    5.75                     27-02-2010 
    5.50                     13-02-2010 
    5.00                     17-01-2009 
    5.50                     08-11-2008 
    6.00                     01-11-2008 
    6.50                     15-10-2008 
    7.50                     11-10-2008 
    9.00                     30-08-2008 
    8.75                     19-07-2008 
    8.50                     05-07-2008 
    8.25                     24-05-2008 
    8.00                     10-05-2008 
    7.75                     26-04-2008 
    7.50                     10-11-2007 
    7.00                     04-08-2007 
    6.50                     28-04-2007 
    6.25                     14-04-2007 
    6.00                     03-03-2007 
    5.75                     17-02-2007 
    5.50                     08-12-2006 
    5.00                     02-10-2004 
    4.75                     18-09-2004 
    4.50                     14-06-2003 
    4.75                     16-11-2002 
    5.00                     01-06-2002 
    5.50                     29-12-2001 
    5.75                     03-11-2001 
    7.50                     19-05-2001 
    8.00                     10-03-2001 
    8.25                     24-02-2001 
    8.50                     12-08-2000 
    8.25                     29-07-2000 
    8.00                     22-04-2000 
    8.50                     08-04-2000 
    9.00                     20-11-1999 
    9.50                     06-11-1999 
   10.00                     08-05-1999 
   10.50                     13-03-1999 
   11.00                     29-08-1998 
   10.00                     11-04-1998 
   10.25                     28-03-1998 
   10.50                     17-01-1998 
   10.00                     06-12-1997 
    9.50                     22-11-1997 
    9.75                     25-10-1997 
   10.00                     18-01-1997 
   10.50                     04-01-1997 
   11.00                     09-11-1996 
   11.50                     26-10-1996 
   12.00                     06-07-1996 
   13.00                     11-05-1996 
   13.50                     27-04-1996 
   14.00                     09-12-1995 
   14.50                     11-11-1995 
   15.00                     06-08-1994 
   14.75                     09-07-1994 
   14.50                     11-06-1994 
   14.00                     15-05-1993 
   14.50                     17-04-1993 
   15.00                     08-10-1992 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.