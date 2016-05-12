FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank plans to tighten rules for large corporate borrowers
May 12, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

India cenbank plans to tighten rules for large corporate borrowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Indian banks would have to make higher provisions for lending to large corporate borrowers above a certain level from next financial year, according to proposals published by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

The proposals were set out by the central bank in a discussion paper and aimed at “mitigating the risk posed to the banking system on account of large aggregate lending to a single corporate”, according to the document.

“Absence of an overarching ceiling on total bank borrowing by a corporate entity from the banking system has resulted in banks collectively having very high exposures to some of the large corporates,” it said.

The framework would come into effect in the financial year beginning April 2017, and apply to all banks in India as well as branches of Indian banks abroad, the RBI said. bit.ly/1s0KiXj

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Dominic Evans

