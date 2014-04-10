FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank panel submits report on pricing of credit by banks
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank panel submits report on pricing of credit by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - A panel set up by India’s central bank has recommended that banks’ base lending rate should be based on the marginal cost of funds if their average deposit tenure is on the lower side.

The panel, which was headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Anand Sinha, had been set up to bring in transparency in credit pricing framework among Indian banks.

The panel also said interest on floating rate loans should only be reset on specific dates irrespective of changes in the base rate.

The RBI has called for public comments on the recommendations by May 16.

For the RBI report, click (link.reuters.com/ran48v) (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.