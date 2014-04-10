India cbank panel submits report on pricing of credit by banks

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - A panel set up by India’s central bank has recommended that banks’ base lending rate should be based on the marginal cost of funds if their average deposit tenure is on the lower side.

The panel, which was headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Anand Sinha, had been set up to bring in transparency in credit pricing framework among Indian banks.

The panel also said interest on floating rate loans should only be reset on specific dates irrespective of changes in the base rate.

The RBI has called for public comments on the recommendations by May 16.

For the RBI report, click (link.reuters.com/ran48v) (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)