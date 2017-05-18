FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank tweaks partial credit enhancement rules for issuers
May 18, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

India cenbank tweaks partial credit enhancement rules for issuers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.

Partial credit enhancement allows low-rated corporates to obtain a guarantee from lenders when issuing debt, lowering the cost for issuers and attracting more investors.

For the full release, click on: (bit.ly/2pZI1Ld) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

