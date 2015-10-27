FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cenbank deputy Khan says mulling reforms in debt markets
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

India cenbank deputy Khan says mulling reforms in debt markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said on Tuesday the central bank was considering new measures in debt markets, including working on a trading platform for repos and corporate bonds and looking at building bond indexes.

Khan’s comments, at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), come as the central bank has unveiled new debt initiatives this year, including the introduction of a 40-year bond and raising debt investment limits for foreign investors. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.