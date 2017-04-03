FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
India cenbank deputy governor Kanungo formally takes charge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

India cenbank deputy governor Kanungo formally takes charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - B.P. Kanungo, a long-serving official with India's central bank, took over as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Monday for a three-year term, overseeing a portfolio including currency management, debt management, and payment and settlements.

Kanungo's appointment was announced by the government on March 11. He will replace R. Gandhi as one of four deputy governors at the RBI.

Kanungo, 57, started at the RBI in 1982 and has worked in several departments including foreign exchange management, the central bank said in the statement. He was most recently executive director before his promotion. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.