India cenbank new deputy governor Vishwanathan takes charge

MUMBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Executive Director N.S. Vishwanathan took charge as deputy governor in charge of overseeing banking and financial sector regulations at the banking regulator on Monday, according to central bank press release.

Vishwanathan, who joined the RBI in 1981 and has spent his entire career there, was handling banking regulation and non banking finance companies among other areas as executive director.

The 58-year-old replaces H.R. Khan who retired on Monday, according to the RBI statement.

Vishwanathan will also oversee regulations for banks as well as financial areas such as deposit insurance, financial stability and risk monitoring, it said.

Oversight of some of these areas had previously been split with RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi, who will now be in charge of financial markets including the debt management, foreign exchange, and external investments and operation departments, among others.

The portfolios of the other two RBI deputy governors - Urjit Patel and S S Mundra - were little changed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)