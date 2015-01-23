FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank relaxes overseas loan recast rules
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank relaxes overseas loan recast rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India’s central bank relaxed rules for companies and banks to restructure and reschedule existing overseas borrowings by permitting an increase in the total cost of borrowing offshore.

Indian firms have found it difficult to restructure existing borrowings after facing a sharp slowdown in the economy.

The banking regulator also allowed changes in the drawdown and repayment schedules of such overseas borrowings, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday.

The easing of rules will however not be applicable for foreign currency convertible bonds, the RBI said.

For the full release click:

bit.ly/15kyQKL (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.