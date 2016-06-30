India's cenbank eases rules for external commercial borrowings

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian companies will need to submit for approval plans to issue external commercial borrowings only when they are above a certain threshold limit to be fixed from time to time, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

The decision was taken "with a view to rationalizing and expediting the process of giving approval," the RBI said in a statement.

Previously, all ECBs under the approval route needed prior RBI approval. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu)