a year ago
India's cenbank eases rules for external commercial borrowings
#Financials
June 30, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

India's cenbank eases rules for external commercial borrowings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian companies will need to submit for approval plans to issue external commercial borrowings only when they are above a certain threshold limit to be fixed from time to time, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

The decision was taken "with a view to rationalizing and expediting the process of giving approval," the RBI said in a statement.

Previously, all ECBs under the approval route needed prior RBI approval. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
