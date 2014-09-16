FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cenbank deputy: No proposal to raise debt limits for foreign investors as of now
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

India cenbank deputy: No proposal to raise debt limits for foreign investors as of now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - There is no proposal to raise Indian debt limits for foreign investors as of now, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H R Khan said on Tuesday.

India’s unrestricted category of government bond debt limit worth $25 billion is 98.98 percent exhausted, triggering hopes that it would be relaxed soon.

Khan added that the RBI may conduct more bond buybacks in future. The RBI repurchased just 127.61 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) of government bonds out of the 200 billion rupees notified on Tuesday.

Khan, who was speaking on the sidelines of a banking conference, also said that the government’s cash balance auction was likely to be held soon.

1 US dollar = 61.0550 Indian rupee Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.