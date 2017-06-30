MUMBAI, June 30 India's central bank said on
Friday the country's financial system remained "stable", but
warned its stress tests showed that a "severe" credit shock
would likely impact the capital adequacy and profitability of a
significant number of banks.
The assessment, contained in the Reserve Bank of India's
semi-annual Financial Stability Report, comes as India's banking
system struggles to deal with about $150 billion in soured
loans, which is seen as choking the credit needed to boost
economic growth.
The RBI said gross non-performing advances (GNPAs) ratio of
banks -- a measure of soured loans in the system -- rose to 9.6
per cent in March 2017 from 9.2 per cent in September 2016.
The central bank added its stress tests indicated that under
the baseline scenario, the GNPAs ratio could rise to 10.2 per
cent by March 2018, potentially sending two banks below the
minimum mandated capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of
9 percent.
The RBI warned, however, that under a severe macro test
scenario, six banks could record CRAR below 9 per cent, dragging
the banking sector's ratio to 11.2 percent by March 2018 from
13.3 percent a year earlier.
"A severe credit shock is likely to impact capital adequacy
and profitability of a significant number of banks," the report
said.
The RBI does not identify which banks would be impacted
under its stress tests.
The latest financial stability report comes as the central
bank, under additional powers granted to it by the government
this year, has ordered banks to start bankruptcy proceedings
against 12 of the country's largest defaulters in a bid to start
reducing the amount of soured loans in the country.
