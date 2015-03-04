India rate cut a vote of confidence in budget - finmin

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Reuters) - An interest rate cut on Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of India represents a vote of confidence in the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts and will provide a near-term boost to the economy, junior finance minister Jayant Sinha said.

Speaking to reporters after the RBI cut its main policy rate, Sinha said the government aimed for a non-inflationary, sustainable growth path.

Commenting on the gains in Indian financial markets, Sinha said: “We have moved from a hope rally to a conviction rally”. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)