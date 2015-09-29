FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's finance minister welcomes central bank rate cut
September 29, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

India's finance minister welcomes central bank rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s 50 basis points cut in interest rates on Tuesday, saying it would boost confidence and economic growth.

The decision would also provide policy support, Jaitley told reporters, adding that the government was committed to meeting its fiscal deficit targets.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

