MUMBAI, July 3 The Reserve Bank of India on
Monday increased the investment limits by foreign investors in
government bonds by 110 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) to 2.42
trillion rupees, while also tweaking rules to attract more
long-term investments.
As part of the additional limits, the RBI increased the
limits for the "general" category by 28 billion rupees to 1.88
trillion rupees, and the limits for the "long-term" category by
82 billion rupees to 543 billion rupees.
The revisions will be effective from July 4, 2017, RBI
added.
As part of its occasional changes to investment rules, the
RBI also said 75 percent of the future increases in limits for
foreign investors will be allocated to the "long-term" category
and 25 percent for "general."
The RBI added it would end the practice of transferring
unutilised limits from the "long-term" category to the "general"
category.
For full statement see: bit.ly/2sEWHjY
($1 = 64.8500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)