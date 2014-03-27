India cbank eases FX hedging rules for exporters, importers

MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India relaxed some of the forex hedging rules for importers and exporters, to allow greater operational flexibility, the central bank notified on Thursday.

Importers and exporters can cancel up to 75 percent of their hedged FX exposures, as against 25 percent earlier, the central bank said.

In addition, the profit or loss from these cancellations will be borne by the importer/exporter instead of passing it on to the customers as was mandated earlier.

