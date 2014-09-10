FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank bought net $5.45 bln in spot FX mkt in July - bulletin
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank bought net $5.45 bln in spot FX mkt in July - bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $5.45 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in July, sharply higher than the $597 million in June, data in a bulletin released by the central bank on Wednesday showed.

Net outstanding forward dollar purchases as of end-July stood at $5.4 billion as against net sales of $154 million in June.

The central bank has been buying dollars in the forex market, both spot and forwards, to prevent any sharp rise in the rupee which hit an 11-month high of 58.33 on May 23. It moved in a range of 60.57 to 59.52 in the month of July. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.